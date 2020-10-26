Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Hell in a Cell - 5 Reasons why Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to become the brand new WWE Champion

We have a brand new WWE Champion ruling the RAW roster
We have a brand new WWE Champion ruling the RAW roster
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified 26 Oct 2020, 08:34 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a really fun show from start to finish, and even though the actual main event between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to crown the new WWE Champion wasn't as much of a thrilling affair as Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, the second-half of the contest certainly delivered. But the question on everyone's mind is why Randy Orton was chosen to be the face of the company, as the WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell!

The question will be answered across 5 points in this article, and you are invited to chime in with your thoughts and views in the comments below. Are you a fan of Randy Orton defeating Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion? Also, what did you think of Hell in a Cell as a pay-per-view event?

#5 Randy Orton couldn't lose to Drew McIntyre for the third time

Even though there's an argument to be made that Drew McIntyre needs the WWE Championship far more than Randy Orton does, you cannot dispute the fact that for Randy Orton to lose the third successive contest to Drew McIntyre would have just diminished the aura the man has. Even though Randy Orton has been blessed with a fantastic career where he has achieved much, many feel that the 2020 version of Randy Orton is his best avatar. As for Drew McIntyre, there is no shame in losing to one of the all-time greats.

In a sense, Randy Orton already fulfilled his responsibility by putting Drew McIntyre over twice across two big matches, and now the Scottish Psychopath is a far bigger star than he once was. Rest assured that these two men will meet again at some point, down the line.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 26 Oct 2020, 08:34 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Drew McIntyre Randy Orton Greatest Heels in WWE history Who is the WWE Champion WWE Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी