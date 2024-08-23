Stardust to return, major swerve in The Bloodline saga? - 4 ways Cody Rhodes can turn heel in WWE

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE. This wasn't always the case. At one point, The American Nightmare left the company to try to make himself a star. It worked, as he has been a big name ever since making his comeback in 2022.

In fact, Rhodes is one of the most beloved performers in the world. The fans' reaction to The American Nightmare has contributed to Cody winning two Royal Rumble Matches in a row and headlining both WrestleMania 39 and two nights of WrestleMania 40.

Despite being so popular, however, there may be darkness hidden underneath the surface. SmackDown star Grayson Waller apparently thinks so, teasing that Cody is the true villain in World Wrestling Entertainment. Of course, that opinion is suspect at best given who Grayson is.

Still, it does raise an interesting question. If Cody were to turn heel in World Wrestling Entertainment and embrace his evil side, how would it go down? This article will take a look at a handful of ways that The American Nightmare could become a villain.

Below are four ways Cody Rhodes can turn heel in WWE.

#4. He could steadily become more cocky over time on WWE television

Most heel turns are done in a very specific manner. A babyface will, seemingly out of the blue, snap on someone close to them or a wrestler WWE fans respect. They will brutally assault their friend and/or esteemed co-worker and become a villain.

That doesn't have to be the case for Cody, however. Instead, The American Nightmare's turn could be more slow and steady. In fact, it could already be happening and fans don't know it. The night Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship could have been the start.

The journey begins with the title win and continues through multiple successful championship defenses. Over time, Rhodes can become more and more confident until that confidence begins coming off as being cocky. From there, Cody turning heel is quite easy, as fans will already be annoyed by him.

#3. Cody Rhodes could shockingly turn on Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes has made friends with a handful of big names in WWE. He and Randy Orton have a long-standing friendship. He has also befriended both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Another man who has been his ally is Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens has a history of betraying his friends. Sami Zayn has been on the receiving end of an Owens betrayal on more than one occasion. The likes of The New Day and Chris Jericho have also suffered as a result of trying to be allies with Kevin in WWE.

Many expect Owens to turn on Cody now that the two are fighting for the world title, but the opposite might happen. The popular Owens may refuse to betray his friend, but Cody will instead attack The Prizefighter. This could then help Kevin gain sympathy from the audience, while also making Rhodes a hated villain.

#2. He could swerve everybody and join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

The Bloodline saga has been the biggest pro wrestling angle in decades. It began in the latter half of 2020 and continues to this very day with many twists and turns. Solo Sikoa currently leads the group, but that doesn't sit well with The Original Tribal Chief.

Right now, a new Bloodline Civil War appears to be brewing. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu have brutally assaulted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, plus Jimmy Uso was taken out months ago. Many expect a major collision to happen sooner rather than later.

Cody has had issues with everybody in The Bloodline, but an interesting twist could see him shockingly side with Solo and join this new stable. He has feuded with Roman Reigns for years, so there is a very real chance that Rhodes won't simply forgive and forget. As a result, he'll join Solo over Roman despite their own issues.

#1. Cody could bring back the Stardust character

As noted, Cody Rhodes was in WWE years before his current run starting in 2022. During that first run, Rhodes managed to hold mid-card gold and tag team titles, but things went south once he went through a notable change.

Cody transformed into Stardust. A villainous character claiming to be from the cosmos, Stardust was as if the Guardians of the Galaxy and Goldust merged together to form a bizarre wrestling personality. While some fans loved the gimmick, many did not and felt it was a waste of Cody.

In what could be a gigantic swerve and a move that would anger fans all over the world, Cody could bring the Stardust persona back. If he sheds The American Nightmare that fans know and love in favor of Stardust, it will be easy to boo the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

