How did Alexa Bliss burn Randy Orton without Bray Wyatt during their WWE match?

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were among the most unlikely relationships formed in WWE. However, the duo was undoubtedly a significant hit among fans, especially during their feud with Randy Orton.

Wyatt and Bliss' dark partnership began in 2020 during the former's feud against Braun Strowman. The dark duo later furthered their association, resulting in the former RAW Women's Champion turning into Dark Alexa with supernatural abilities.

Later that year, the newly formed duo crossed paths with The Viper. Orton and The Fiend then had a Firefly Inferno Match at TLC 2020, where The Apex Predator 'burned' his opponent's body which sidelined him from television for a while.

Despite the absence, Bliss continued the feud with Orton and even had a match with The Viper at Fastlane 2021. Before the match even started, the RAW star made sure to mess with her opponent's head, and not only did she make a lighting rig almost fall on The Viper, but she also set Randy Orton 'on fire' with a fireball. The match ended with Bliss as the victor and marked the return of The Fiend.

Just recently, Alexa Bliss recalled the bout on BT Sport's What Went Down and revealed how much she enjoyed working with Orton. She even named the eerie bout as one of her favorite matches.

"Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have a match with Randy Orton. Never in a million years. You know what, I have to say this might be one of my favorite matches I've ever done. This was cool. This was a super fun match. I feel like this has to be one of my favorites."

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss ended their partnership in WrestleMania 37, where the latter betrayed The Fiend during his match against Orton. The aforementioned bout was also Wyatt's final match before he was released from WWE in 2021.

Despite having a rocky relationship in the past, Alexa Bliss felt positive about receiving Randy Orton's finisher

Although rare, it's not new for female superstars to share the ring with male superstars and even be on the receiving end of a couple of finishers here and there. This was on full display during the January 25, 2021, episode of RAW, where Orton delivered an RKO to Bliss.

In the same interview, Alexa Bliss revealed that she did not enjoy being on the receiving end of the infamous finisher. However, she took pride in the fact that she was RKO'ed by Orton.

"But I will tell you, taking an RKO is not fun, but it's pretty cool to say you've taken an RKO."

From the looks of it, Alexa and Bray Wyatt might rekindle their relationship once again after months of teases. It remains to be seen if Wyatt will appear during Bliss' RAW Women's Championship match for the first RAW episode in 2023.

