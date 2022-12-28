When was the last time Bray Wyatt fought in a WWE ring?

The WWE Universe was in awe when Bray Wyatt revealed himself as the White Rabbit at Extreme Rules in October. He has since grabbed the attention of many viewers and is listed as the No.1 babyface on the internal roster amidst Cody Rhodes' absence.

Renowned for his 'The Fiend' persona, fans eagerly awaited the next chapter in Wyatt's wrestling run. There was much debate about how Triple H could fix the mistakes made in the past regarding Wyatt's character.

Bray Wyatt is now a prized possession as he portrays a unique gimmick on television. WWE has carefully saved his performances for a better date to hype his new persona and abilities, if any. He didn't wrestle inside the ring for the whole of October and November despite making regular appearances.

However, WWE recently gave the green light on Wyatt's wrestling return. He made his highly anticipated in-ring comeback on December 26 at a WWE live event. Performing at the Holiday special show at Madison Square Garden, he defeated former champion Jinder Mahal.

The Eater of Worlds defeated Mahal for a second time at a Supershow live event in Atlanta. He suffered a minor botch during the entrance. Presently, Wyatt is embroiled in a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown.

Before his recent matches at live shows, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt fought Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. After some underwhelming booking decisions, Wyatt was released in July 2021 due to budget cuts.

Did WWE star Alexa Bliss betray Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37?

A matter yet to be resolved

The supernatural duo of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss was a massive hit among the audience during their previous run. They were together for several months, but WWE decided to end the angle in April 2021.

Alexa Bliss played a vital role in The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. She appeared atop a box with black liquid pouring down her face, distracting The Fiend and allowing Orton to capitalize with an RKO for victory.

During the next episode of RAW, Bliss officially parted ways with Wyatt by declaring that she did not need her "mentor" anymore. Meanwhile, Wyatt returned to his Firefly Fun House persona.

evildreamer @EmilyMaexoxoxo best Christmas gift ever, Alexa mentioning Bray Wyatt again, because up until this point since her return she hasn’t until now. #alexabliss #WrestlingTwitter #raw #evil twitter.com/i/web/status/1… SHE IS COMING, and SHE MENTIONED BRAY WYATT I CANNOT and Lilly peeking!!best Christmas gift ever, Alexa mentioning Bray Wyatt again, because up until this point since her return she hasn’t until now. #WWE Raw #WWE SHE IS COMING, and SHE MENTIONED BRAY WYATT I CANNOT and Lilly peeking!!😭😍 best Christmas gift ever, Alexa mentioning Bray Wyatt again, because up until this point since her return she hasn’t until now. 👀 #WWERaw #WWE #alexabliss #WrestlingTwitter #raw #evil twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Qx1b8rSL3G

Wyatt and Bliss are on different brands at the moment. Yet, subtle teasers have been dropped about Little Miss Bliss joining her former ally. Her most recent attack on Bianca Belair seemingly confirmed that she would reunite with The Eater of Worlds soon.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship on the January 2, 2023, episode of the red brand. Could Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy be involved? Only time will tell.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes