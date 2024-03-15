How did Baron Corbin survive almost getting released by WWE in 2023? 

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is currently enjoying his run on NXT with Bron Breakker. Their alliance had a shaky start, but the duo grew on each other, enabling them to work well as a tag team.

Recently, on WWE's The Bump, Baron Corbin reflected on his past year's association with NXT and its impact on his career. Most particularly, the 39-year-old star pointed out how he and Bron Breakker went from being rivals to becoming good friends. He added that working with The Big Bad Booty Nephew saved him from his contract time coming to a close.

Corbin began his WWE career on NXT in 2012 when he took on the 'Lone Wolf' persona. Over time, the 39-year-old star won over fans and soon became Mr. Money in the Bank. In October 2017, he won the United States Championship and was King of the Ring two years later. The star announced that he be referred to as King Corbin. However, everything came crashing down when he raised the stakes against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Battle for the Crown match in 2021.

Unhappy with the events that transpired, Corbin stopped paying attention to how he looked and interrupted stars with a disheveled look. He highlighted how he lost everything, but as luck would have it, an edition of SmackDown in Las Vegas turned things around, and that was when Happy Corbin was born. In the 2023 WWE Draft, Baron Corbin was announced as a free agent. Last month, he teamed up with Bron Breakker to participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, which they eventually won.

Baron Corbin spoke highly of Breakker and was appreciative of his current run in the Stamford-based company on NXT.

"People don't know, my contract was running up at the end of the year, and it's kind of one of those things, it's a question of like, 'What am I doing? Do I need to go and find myself?' Or whatever. NXT was going so well, and then the opportunity to work with him (Bron Breakker), I was like, man, this is where I belong. This is how we get the life back to what I'm doing," Baron Corbin said.

An NXT Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament has been set in place to determine the next challengers for Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's titles at Stand & Deliver.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin dodged a bullet in 2023, but others were not so lucky

With the merger and immediate transitions happening within WWE in 2023, budget cuts were profound.

Stars like Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, Mustafa Ali, and many more were let go amid surge releases. A few were predicted, given their inability to impress the administration and mediocre performances. On the other hand, names who were expected to win titles and receive massive push were no longer on the roster.

Expand Tweet

The wrestling world is gearing up for the 40th edition of WrestleMania. The mega event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being in the main event on both nights.

Poll : Do you think Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker should challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion