How did Brock Lesnar react when Saraya (fka Paige) once asked him for advice?

Brock Lesnar was incredibly supportive when current AEW star Saraya fka Paige once went to him for advice.

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The Beast Incarnate made his main roster debut in 2002 and has done it all in the squared circle over the past two decades.

It goes without saying that Lesnar has tons of knowledge that he can share with WWE's young guns. The problem? Lesnar is quite well known for being an incredibly private person who usually keeps to himself. Former WWE Superstar Paige aka Saraya opened up about Lesnar's demeanor backstage while speaking with Inside The Ropes two years ago.

Paige's opinion of Lesnar surprised a lot of fans back then. She stated that Lesnar was very welcoming when she approached him for advice:

"He's scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him... he's an intimidating man for sure, like massive. But, like, once you get to know him he's also very sweet. So, if I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him and he would be like, 'Sure I'll give it to you', you know. He's really wonderful too." [6:09-6:23]

Brock Lesnar has previously opened up about having social anxiety

It's quite interesting to note that quite possibly the most intimidating figure in WWE history suffers from social anxiety. Lesnar spoke about the same while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year. Here's what he said:

“I like to go and just get away from the people. It’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way but some people I don’t like. I just like to be left the f**k alone because if I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. So I gotta go and recharge up.”

Paige isn't the only wrestler who has spoken highly of Brock Lesnar. Former WWE Champion CM Punk once called The Beast Incarnate "a f—ckin’ sweetheart."

