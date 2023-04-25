How is Chavo Guerrero related to Eddie Guerrero? Reason for his tirade towards current WWE star disclosed

Rey Mysterio has done his best to keep Eddie Guerrero's name alive in the WWE. From his WrestleMania 39 entrance tribute to the use of the late star's signature move, the Frog Splash, it is clear that Mysterio's love for his friend continues to endure. However, the revenue WWE generates from his constant association does not bode well with Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Chavo is the son of Eddie Guerrero's eldest brother. In a recent live signing with Captain's Corner, the Hall of Famer's nephew and frequent tag team partner mentioned his distaste towards the tributes.

A few earlier comments seemed light-hearted teasing, but his criticism towards Mysterio intensified. He shared that although it may be genuine, the Guerrero family name is already well-known, and they don't need Rey.

Later in the live stream, Chavo was asked about a potential match against Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. He dismissed the suggestion.

While Guerrero Jr. is a former ECW World Champion, he has only had a handful of matches in the past few years. If he returns to WWE, Chavo could provide the necessary backup to Dominik Mysterio in his feud against his father.

“Someone’s gotta get Dom his heat back, because Dom, he’s gotten beat. He’s doing so good but he got beat at WrestleMania. They’re sp*nking him, Bad Bunny’s beating him and I’m sorry, Bad Bunny, hey, I like your music and all that stuff but you shouldn’t have a guy who’s not a wrestler beating a wrestler... I get if it’s a celebrity host type thing but this is like a full match, full thing and I’m like, hey, Dom, you need to get your heat back but brother… You know, I know somebody [smiles]," Chavo said. [H/T CageSideSeats]

Since there has been no official announcement on Chavo Guerrero, fans will have to wait to see whether he appears in the future. With Backlash in a couple more weeks to be hosted in Puerto Rico, it could be a high possibility.

Bad Bunny returned to WWE RAW ahead of Backlash

It was announced last week that Bad Bunny would return to RAW tonight. During his last appearance, he was chokeslammed into the announcer's table by Priest. The musician suffered a separated shoulder from the incident.

After Priest's match against Rey Mysterio tonight, Bad Bunny walked into the arena with a Kendo stick and proceeded to assault the Judgment Day member. After driving his former friend away, the Grammy winner took to the mic to announce that he won't be hosting the premium live event anymore. Instead, he challenged Priest to a street fight match at WWE Backlash.

Bad Bunny has shown his in-ring capabilities before and has been praised for his performance. At WrestleMania 37, he teamed up with Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. His last in-ring appearance came at Royal Rumble 2022, where he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

