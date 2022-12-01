How close are Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon in real life?

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon have had a love-and-hate relationship with each other over the years. While the latter was still with the company, some heated exchanges occurred but were later resolved.

When Vince announced his shocking retirement earlier this year, fans were shocked but also appreciative of what the veteran did for the sport. One person who seemingly didn't take this lightly was Lesnar, who reportedly walked out of the arena before a SmackDown taping after McMahon announced his retirement but later returned.

Although it looks like the two veterans have always got along, that's not the case. After Lesnar's main event match at WrestleMania 34 match, a clip showcased how he tossed the Universal Championship to McMahon due to frustrations with the reactions of fans.

Despite this, it looks like their close relationship didn't diminish. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show earlier this year, Brock Lesnar shared that he considered Vince McMahon a father figure and compared the latter to his former boss Dana White.

"Vince [McMahon] and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men, but dealing with Dana [White], it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger, I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana," said Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar exchanged interesting first words with Vince McMahon before signing with WWE

It's no secret that The Beast Incarnate has ventured into different sports besides professional wrestling. He had a notable time as an MMA fighter, football player, and amateur wrestler before signing with WWE.

Gerald Brisco, who was the talent scout at the time, revealed that the first conversation Lesnar had with the former chairman was after winning a national championship, and it's one that most definitely impressed McMahon.

"Vince said, 'Young man, congratulations on winning your National Championship. Are you ready for showbiz?' And Brock Lesnar looks him right in the eye and says, 'I've been ready all my life for showbiz.' Boom. What an answer to give the boss," said Brisco.

Although Vince McMahon has retired from his responsibilities in WWE, and Brock Lesnar is only making a few appearances here and there, it looks like nothing will change in their close relationship.

