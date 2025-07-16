How did Goldberg injure WWE veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event?

Goldberg was in action in WWE for one last time this past weekend. He faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in Atlanta. Da Man did his best to defeat Gunther, but he came up short and didn't walk out of the arena as the World Heavyweight Champion. Despite the defeat, he got a standing ovation from fans at State Farm Arena.

The 58-year-old put up a great fight against the current World Heavyweight Champion, but in his effort to dethrone the Austrian, he accidentally injured a WWE official. Charles Robinson later took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has suffered a rib injury after being at the receiving end of a Spear from Da Man.

The accident happened when the veteran tried to Spear Gunther to win the match. However, The Ring General stepped aside at the last moment, and the WWE legend accidentally hit Robinson. The injury is minor, though, and the legendary referee is confident that he will be good to go for this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

"Thanks, Goldberg! Never fear… I am ALL MAN, and I can’t be kept down! I will return for WWE SmackDown next week in San Antonio!" Charles Robinson wrote.

Goldberg apologizes to WWE official after accidentally injuring him at SNME XL

Yesterday, the WWE legend appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and opened up about everything that happened during his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Goldberg praised WWE official Charles Robinson and apologized for accidentally injuring him during the match.

"Yeah, I mean… here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be in there. Charles and I have a long history, and Charles has taken that before, and I might have broken a rib last time, and Charles is a freakin’… He is a, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say ‘Renaissance Man’… that dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that Spear a number of times, a lot of times, actually, and more power to him. Man, I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did," he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Meanwhile, after retiring Da Man, Gunther will now face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

