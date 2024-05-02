How did Jey Uso pay tribute to Umaga? Exploring the reason for his gesture

Jey Uso belongs to the Samoan wrestling family, and the legacy needs no introduction. Legendary wrestlers such as Roman Reigns, Rikishi, The Rock, and Late Umaga have represented the Samoan Wrestling Family in the squared circle over the years to bring laurels to their community.

One of the most prominent elements that separate Samoan wrestlers from the rest of the roster is their tattoos. Several superstars have spoken about the significance of tribal patterns. Interestingly, Jey Uso has a tattoo on his left shin that honors the late Umaga.

The tattoo portrays a skull that has braids and tattoos, similar to what Umaga had. Furthermore, it says "1973-2009" as well. During a recent episode of WWE Tattooed, Main Event Jey revealed that Umaga had a huge influence on him as a family man and was a major driving force behind him training hard to earn a WWE contract.

"My uncle Umaga, family man too. Loved his kids, man, no matter what. I can never talk enough about him, Uce. If you all knew him, he was soft-spoken, very nice, and very funny. Man, I knew I would get him on my body. But if it wasn't for Umaga, I damn sure would not be sitting here in this seat. He's the one who took me into like, you know, hit me on the head and was like, 'You are going to go out here and work out; you are going to train; we are going to go get this contract!' Man, I messed my damn tattoo up at WarGames, so we are going to have to retouch that," said Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has the chance to win his first singles championship at Backlash 2024

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Following that, WWE conducted a Fatal For Way Match on the RAW after The Show of Shows to determine the number one contender for the title.

Jey Uso went up against Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed. The Scottish Warrior was in a pole position to punch his ticket to Backlash France, but CM Punk's interference helped the former Bloodline member earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Title.

Jey has held tag team gold multiple times during his decorated career. However, he has never held a singles title. Will Jey Uso live up to his "Main Event" moniker in France this weekend? Only time will tell!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback