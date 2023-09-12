How did Jey Uso subtly remember previous WWE run on RAW? Major clue hidden in plain sight

After leaving SmackDown following SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso joined WWE RAW upon his return at Payback. Since joining the red brand, Jey has featured in various segments alongside The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and more.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey competed in a tag team match alongside KO in a bid to regain his confidence after his massive loss to Roman Reigns. However, the bout concluded with Finn Balor and Damian Priest emerging victorious, thanks to Jey accidentally delivering a Superkick to Owens.

Meanwhile, many eagle-eyed fans noticed an exciting aspect of Jey's appearance. He sported blue hair highlights on the Monday night show. This stood out because RAW is associated with the color red due to its signature branding. Notably, Jey's latest gear also featured a blue color scheme.

During his SmackDown stint as part of The Bloodline, Jey sported red hair highlights, which did not align with the blue brand's signature color. Hence, the former champion could have deliberately changed his hair color on RAW to signify his association with the red brand and the beginning of his solo run away from his family.

It's worth noting that Jey Uso returned at Payback 2023 with blond hair highlights but changed his appearance on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Jey Uso set to face the former WWE Champion next week in a singles match

WWE has officially announced a significant match for the upcoming edition of RAW, where Jey Uso will go head-to-head with Drew McIntyre.

The contest was booked following McIntyre's latest victory over Xavier Woods. The Scottish Warrior later confronted Jey and discussed his issues with him. After their confrontation, Reigns' former Right Hand Man challenged McIntyre to a match for next week's RAW, which The Scottish Warrior accepted.

This match holds considerable importance, as it could potentially serve as the catalyst for Drew McIntyre's long-awaited heel turn. Moreover, the company has been dropping hints about McIntyre's potential character change during his backstage segments with The New Day.

It's worth noting that this match will mark Jey Uso's first singles bout since his return at Payback 2023. Additionally, WWE has continued to tease Jey's potential alliance with The Judgment Day. Therefore, the villainous faction may play a significant role during his match against McIntyre.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how things will unfold when the former WWE Champion takes on Main Event Jey Uso on RAW next week.

