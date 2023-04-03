How did Liv Morgan once respond to a WWE fan who asked her to show him her feet?

Liv Morgan has attracted the attention of many in the WWE Universe. Hence, many fans have admitted to having a crush on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. However, a few sometimes make some awkward requests.

While Morgan held a Q&A session alongside then-fellow NXT star Aliyah several years ago, a fan asked them to show him their feet. The former SmackDown Women's Champion rejected the fan's request and pointed out that it was "weird."

"Paulo, you wanna see our feet. Bro, that's a little bit weird. I'm not gonna lie, that's a little bit weird. You can't see our feet. I'll show you my hands. I'm not gonna take my shoes off so you can see my feet. Umm, I don't know. You kinda got me distracted with that," she said. [15:14 - 15:32]

Aliyah also stated that the request was "a little too personal" before telling the fan that he did not want to see her feet because her pedicure was "overdue."

A WWE legend confirmed that Liv Morgan is dating a former 24/7 Champion. Check out the details here.

Liv Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez at WWE WrestleMania 39

After spending nearly three years in NXT, Liv Morgan made her main roster debut in 2017 as a member of the Riott Squad. The 28-year-old has since won the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Tonight, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to face Natalya & Shotzi, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-way Tag Team Match.

Ahead of the WrestleMania Showcase match, Morgan's partner defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Four-way Match last Friday on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan has been romantically linked with three WWE Superstars. Check out the list here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes