How long have WWE's Drew McIntyre and Sheamus been friends in real life?

Drew McIntyre recently aided Sheamus and the rest of The Brawling Brutes members on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown against The Bloodline. Despite having faced off in the ring multiple times in the past, the Scotsman and the Irishman have a good relationship behind the cameras.

Sheamus began his career at Stamford-based promotion in 2007 where he first wrestled under the former developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling. Not long after, Drew McIntyre also made his debut in the company. However, the two superstars knew each other way long before this.

In the past, Sheamus revealed that their relationship started over 20 years ago during their time wrestling in Dublin. Sheamus stated that they got along right after their first match due to their shared passion and added how close his family was to Drew.

"Over 20 years, maybe. We met when I was wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling back in Dublin. Drew came over, it was a talent exchange with BCW, local independent shows where we all started, all cut our teeth, you know what I mean, on home soil. We hit it off right away, had a match that night, hit it off right away and he came and stayed at my house. We went out, drank a lot of Guinness and the rest they say is history."

Despite the long years, the friendship between the two SmackDown stars has not deteriorated one bit. Sheamus was Drew McIntyre's Best Man for his wedding back in 2016. Now in 2022, the latter also served as the Best Man for The Celtic Warrior's wedding.

Drew McIntyre considers Sheamus his big brother

The two superstars have had a slow but successful rise in WWE. The Irishman is a former champion and is currently doing well alongside Ridge Holland and Butch in The Brawling Brutes. Meanwhile, McIntyre's second run in the company has also put him as one of the top stars in the company.

Despite their ups and downs, Drew McIntyre revealed that they've been together through all of it. He added that after more than a decade, they were glad to finally put their story on television.

"He (Sheamus) was there for the good times and bad times. I wouldn’t get through a lot of them without him being there for me. He’s always been such a big brother for me," McIntyre added. "To come back to the company and get that moment with the title and him being there. Finally, after 20 years, we got a chance to put our story on television."

After the recent events on WWE SmackDown, it looks like the partnership between the real-life friends will return to face The Bloodline. It will definitely be interesting to see how they perform together again inside the ring.

