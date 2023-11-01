How many matches has John Cena lost since 2018? Exploring his record in recent years

It's undeniable that John Cena is one of the GOATs in the wrestling business, but his recent track record does not reflect the same. He has made fewer appearances since 2018 to focus on his Hollywood career. Still, this should not be a cause of concern for his overall status.

On a past episode of SmackDown, John Cena expressed doubts about his career by sharing that it has already been over 2000 days since he won a singles match. Cena hinted about a possible retirement because of it but stated that he believes he could "still go" and "still bring it."

Cena has only wrestled 61 matches since 2018, and only 21 were televised. Out of the 61 matches, he only lost 18 of those. His latest singles win was against Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. After his appearance in Saudi Arabia, he competed in nine more televised matches and only found success in five of them, which were tag team bouts.

Still, the record is not that severe since Cena has only lost four singles matches, especially since he hasn't been a full-time superstar for a while. The Cenation Leader possibly mentioned his frustrations because if there comes a time when he has to retire suddenly, he may not want to end things on a sour note in his career.

Is Solo Sikoa a believable person to defeat John Cena?

Cena on his latest singles win in 2018

Solo Sikoa has been a force to be reckoned with ever since joining the Stamford-based promotion. Even after moving from NXT to the main roster, he proved to be one of the most formidable rivals a star could get. However, Vince Russo does not think he is a believable opponent for Cena.

While on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that John Cena putting over younger talent is the right call. However, he can't see The Enforcer being a believable person to defeat the wrestling legend.

"It would be the right thing to do. That would be the right thing to do to put the younger talent over. But like I said, my problem is I don't buy Solo Sikoa beating John Cena."

What happened during John Cena's latest singles win?

The rivalry between The Cenation Leader and The Game was not praised by many. The match was just announced on the March 26, 2018, episode of RAW, and there was a lack of build-up between both men. Still, they had an intense back-and-forth contest that excited fans.

It remains to be seen if Cena's appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will mark the end of his losing streak or add to his unfortunate record.

