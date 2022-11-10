How many tattoos does Rhea Ripley have and what do they mean?

Rhea Ripley has gone through a massive physical change ever since her signing with WWE. The Eradicator no longer sports long, blonde hair with no tattoos or piercings. This time around, the former NXT UK star is seen with a leg sleeve, rib tattoo, and a few more on her arms and even her lips.

In the past, the Stamford-based promotion didn't allow Ripley to have tattoos on her upper body. Due to this rule, most of her earlier tattoos were on her legs, which she could cover up with pants. This time around, her ink has reached her arms.

Rhea Ripley has approximately 20 tattoos at the moment. Some of them were just added in between her already existing ones, especially the ones on her legs. In addition, the meaning behind her recent art mostly remained hidden.

What is the meaning behind Rhea Ripley's tattoos?

Seemingly demonic face and symbols - This is one of the most noticeable ones since it is an entire leg sleeve. However, it's possible that this is just a nod to her love for metal bands. Over the years, more have been added in between tattoos, like a spider and other symbols. Mandala with Roses - On her other leg is a big piece of the mandala with roses surrounding it. Rhea revealed that the mandala is something she just liked, while the roses were inspired by her grandmother, whose name is Rosetta. Roman numerals of the date October 28, 2018, on the side of her wrist - A matching tattoo with Toni Storm to remember the success they both had at that year's Evolution event. Dagger with snakes, with a demonish hand holding it on her calf- There is no definite meaning to the tattoo, but it was speculated that this may have hinted at her trust issues in the past. Crying woman with a wolf on their calf - No definite meaning again, but speculated that it was about a past relationship and to symbolize her growth. Woman wearing a crown on her arm - Possibly connected to the song Queen for a Queen by Motionless in White. A quote near her ankle - Just below the woman with a wolf is a quote from Rhea Ripley's character from Dragonball Z, Vegeta.

There are other tattoos of Rhea Ripley that were just added in between already existing ones and whose meanings remain hidden. Some of them are:

A woman with three faces, in the middle of which is seemingly a demon on her thigh. Wendigo sleeve on her left leg. Tattoo of a dog with swords on the back of her leg. Tattoo on her other forearm of a dark-looking dog- Since Ripley is a fur parent, it's possible that her dog-inspired arts are by her pets. Other animals that can be seen on her body are crocodiles on her forearm, the opposite of the Motionless in a White tattoo. Moth behind her thighs. Rhea Ripley also has a Latin quote above her elbow near the crocodile tattoo. Claws near her wrist. Pumpkins on her legs. Abdomen tattoo. 'RnR' tattoo on her fingers. "Boo Hoo" Lip tattoo.

