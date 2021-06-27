5 current and former WWE Superstars with recent tattoos and their meanings

Many WWE Superstars are tattoo enthusiasts, and a few have gotten new tats in the past year. Many superstars now have inked bodies like Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns got a new tattoo!! It's sick! pic.twitter.com/cQ70rEcd0c — WWE Trolls (@WWE_Trolls) April 8, 2014

Wrestlers were even allowed to discuss their tattoos on a WWE-produced show on the WWE Network called Superstar Ink hosted by Corey Graves. Superstar Ink ran for two seasons between August 2015 and August 2017 and hosted many top superstars like Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy. On the show, superstars revealed the backstories behind their tattoos.

Lately, a few WWE Superstars have been adding more ink to their bodies for different reasons. While some documented personal events, others paid tribute to their families and role models.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have got new tattoos in the past year and their meanings.

#5. WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her left leg last June. She showed it to the world through her Instagram story and commented: "My Wendigo is finally done!".

Rhea Ripley's tattoo

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, a Wendigo is a supernatural being belonging to the spiritual traditions of Algonquian-speaking First Nations in North America. Legend has it that humans turn into Wendigos when they become corrupted by greed or weakened by extreme conditions, like cold and hunger. A Wendigo is a dangerous creature because of its ability to harm others and infect them with evil.

Rhea Ripley is obsessed with tattoos. In an interview with TalkSport last year, she revealed that she dreams of becoming the most tattooed human ever, but one obstacle stands in her way of achieving that dream.

"My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don’t know why! I’ve always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn’t clearing my upper body [for tattoos]. That’s why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn’t have to clear my tattoos because you can’t see them. I’m trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we’ll see how that goes."

Watching Raw and one of Rhea Ripley's leg tattoos keeps grabbing my attention. pic.twitter.com/8Y2U192aSu — Stevie Wilson (@thesteviewilson) April 20, 2021

The RAW Women's Champion is currently feuding with Charlotte Flair. In a previous interview with Mirror, Ripley chose Flair as the superstar she would like to tattoo if she had the chance.

"I would probably tattoo Charlotte. I'd probably put a little demon face - just to remind her who I am."

Ripley is set to defend her title against The Queen at Money in the Bank next month.

