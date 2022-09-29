How many times did Ric Flair win the WWE Championship?

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers to step foot into a ring. Indeed, he has a compelling case for being on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, not least because of his 16 world championship reigns.

To today's audience, Flair is best known for his time with WWE, where he has done great things. From being part of the iconic Evolution stable to managing his daughter Charlotte Flair, he has done it all.

The Nature Boy has also won the company's biggest prize in the WWE Championship. If you want to know how many times he has won the title, we have the answer for you right here.

Ric Flair has won the WWE, aka WWF World Heavyweight Championship, twice during his stint with the promotion. The first time was at the 1992 Royal Rumble, which had the vacant WWF Championship up for grabs.

Flair entered at Number 3, lasted for an hour, and eliminated Sid Justice at the end to win the title. On September 1, 1992, he defeated an injured Randy Savage to become WWE's top champion for a second time.

Apart from this, Flair is an eight-time NWA World Champ and a six-time WCW Champion. This takes his world championship count to 16.

Ric Flair recently had his final match

Ric Flair recently came out of retirement to wrestle a tag team match alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. In his last match, The Nature Boy faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31 this year in a winning effort.

The match's final moments saw Flair pick up brass knuckles and use them to knock out Jarrett. The legend trapped the latter in the Figure-Four Leglock and subsequently scored a three-count.

After the match, the 16-time world champion greeted his near and dear ones at ringside. Among them were former WWE Superstars Mick Foley, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

Flair did not have an easy time during his last match. He revealed that he had passed out twice due to dehydration. He had also been suffering from plantar fasciitis before the match.

We are glad that he emerged from the bout relatively unscathed. We hope he can look back on his illustrious career and revel in his countless achievements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far