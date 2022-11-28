How many WWE Superstars has Ronda Rousey lost against?

Ronda Rousey has been wrestling in WWE since 2018 and has been a dominant force, as only a handful of superstars have successfully defeated her. It's no shock that most of them are also considered the top stars of the promotion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet garnered a massive reputation even before she signed with the Stamford-based promotion. She was formerly a UFC fighter and the company's first women's champion. When she moved to pro wrestling, it was no surprise that her dominance followed through.

Since signing with WWE, she has been successfully pinned in a televised match only by three WWE stars, all of whom are now former champions.

The first star to pin Ronda Rousey was Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. The inaugural women's main event of 'Mania saw a Triple Threat Match involving The Man, Charlotte Flair (former SmackDown Women's Champion), and Rousey (former RAW Women's Champion), where the winner walked away with all the gold. The event closed with Lynch successfully taking out both Flair and Rousey.

Interestingly, Flair was the next person to defeat Rousey during WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, for The Queen, she couldn't hold the SmackDown Women's Championship for long since Ronda Rousey won it at WrestleMania Backlash.

The next superstar who defeated Rousey was the first to do it twice, Liv Morgan. The latter's first win came after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract the same night she won it. The second win came during their SummerSlam bout, which ended in controversy. Unfortunately, the third time was not the charm for Morgan, as she lost the women's title during Extreme Rules.

It should also be noted that the current SmackDown Women's Champion also lost a tag team match while teaming up with Natalya against The Boss 'n' Hug Connection on RAW. However, it was The Queen of Harts who tapped out to Sasha Banks.

Vince McMahon reportedly didn't think Ronda Rousey could be an "invincible monster" like Brock Lesnar

Another WWE star with an impressive MMA background is Brock Lesnar. He is a former UFC fighter like The Rowdy One and also held gold in the company.

Despite their similarities across different sports, Vince McMahon allegedly had other thoughts about Ronda Rousey. She explained that the former chairman never saw her as someone who could play a character like Lesnar.

"Vince [McMahon] doesn't see me playing the 'invincible monster' like Brock [Lesnar]. This is like a more vulnerable side of me. But not vulnerable like, 'Oh, I'm being hurt.' It's more like I gotta find ways to challenge myself more and more like I'm not trying to hide from my limits. I'm trying to change that for them with a vengeance, and that's how I think a champion should be."

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #Summerslam Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow on @peacockTV to watch Liv drop the belt to the Baddest at @NissanStadium Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow on @peacockTV to watch Liv drop the belt to the Baddest at @NissanStadium! #Summerslam https://t.co/6fat8FyTxK

Many fans are split about the SmackDown star's current championship run and overall WWE character. However, it's hard to deny her unmatched presence inside the squared circle.

