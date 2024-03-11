How did Margot Robbie react to John Cena streaking naked at the 2024 Oscars?

John Cena recently made headlines after appearing naked at the 2024 Oscars. Barbie actor Margot Robbie had an interesting but also quite appropriate reaction to the WWE legend's actions.

One of the most talked about moments of the 2024 Oscars was during the presentation for Best Costume Design. This year's host, Jimmy Kimmel, opened the segment by recalling the 50th Anniversary of when a "Streaker" crashed the 1974 event while David Niven was presenting. The late-night talk show host then said "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?" to set up a bit, and out comes John Cena.

The WWE star appeared on stage but hid himself, saying he changed his mind. However, Jimmy urged him to present the award instead and Cena went on stage with nothing but his slippers while holding the envelope for the award to hide his private parts.

Cena's Barbie co-star, Margot Robbie, was among the live audience who witnessed the event. Just like many, she was seen laughing hysterically during John's bit while even shaking her head in disbelief.

After the nominees flashed on the screen, the WWE star appeared again but now wore a golden curtain-like toga. Before leaving the stage, John gave the Oscar to the winner, Holly Waddington of Poor Things.

Did Margot Robbie play a part in John Cena landing a role in Barbie?

Margot and John previously shared the screen for The Suicide Squad as well

Margot Robbie is one of the mainstream celebrities who watched WWE growing up. While she had a crush on The Cenation Leader growing up, she also helped him land a role in Barbie.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie shared that while filming for the 2023 film, she crossed paths with John in a restaurant who sneakily paid her bill. After running into each other to thank him, Margot offered a Merman role to Cena. At first, she was unsure if the former champion would take the role, but he did.

Was Margot Robbie a fan of John Cena growing up?

In an interview with WWE star Bianca Belair, in promotion for her 2021 film Suicide Squad, Margot revealed that she not only was a fan of the 16-time world champion but also The Undertaker growing up.

"I mean, I watched WWE growing up and my favorite was The Undertaker and John Cena, by the way, so it was crazy working with him. But imagine if I had grown up watching you [Bianca Belair] on screen. Imagine what I would have thought I was capable of doing had I grown up seeing women do all the things that I loved watching men do."

It will be interesting to see John Cena play different characters and roles not just in WWE, but also outside the wrestling world.

