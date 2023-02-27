How did Miss Elizabeth die? Details on which former WWE Superstar was with her at the time

Elizabeth Hulette, popularly known as Miss Elizabeth in WWE, is regarded as one the greatest managers of the New Generation Era. Renowned for her run alongside 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, she took center stage as a traditional beauty with brains.

Winner of the Woman of the Year at the 1987 Slammy Awards, Elizabeth had memorable feuds with George Steele, Sherri, and Hulk Hogan. She even got incorporated into the New World Order as a Wolfpac. In the late 1990s, her chemistry with Lex Luger transitioned beautifully to WWE TV, but there was a tragic ending waiting.

Miss Elizabeth died in May 2003 in Marietta, Georgia. It was termed to be due to acute toxicity. At the time of her death, she was living with her partner, Lex Luger. The former WWE Superstar called 911 when he found Elizabeth unconscious.

During a documentary, Luger explained the events of that tragic day. He was busy microwaving food before realizing that his partner wasn't responding to his call. He went over to see Elizabeth lying on the floor. By the time they reached Kennestone Hospital, she was declared dead.

As per Eric Bischoff, Elizabeth's death was caused by addiction.

"The two had a clandestine relationship, but they were both participating a little too much in the pharmaceutical side of the recreational activities." [H/T NY Post]

Sadly, neither Miss Elizabeth nor Lex Luger are in the WWE Hall of Fame. It remains to be seen when the two legendary performers will be inducted by the company.

Chuck Palumbo praised Miss Elizabeth's work in WWE

During an episode of Pro Wrestling Defined, WCW legend Chuck Palumbo claimed himself to be lucky to have worked with Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage.

He showered praise on the late star for her sweet nature.

"Wonderful person. Sweet person. A legend if you think about it, even at that time, she had her run with Randy Savage, I mean you're talking about someone who was already at the time a legend in the business. Just the opportunity to work with those talents was really fantastic. I couldn't believe at the time that I was actually doing it," said Palumbo.

Before being with Lex Luger, Elizabeth Hulette was married to Randy Savage. They tied the knot in 1984 but split after eight years.

