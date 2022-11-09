How much does Logan Paul make per year and how?

Logan Paul is best known for his social media presence, mainly on YouTube and earlier on Vine. In recent years, he also ventured into other fields like sports, business, and even some projects in music and films. With this in mind, it's no wonder he earns a lot annually.

Due to Paul's extensive roles in different fields, he doesn't have a definite yearly salary. He has a lot of endorsements, sponsorships, ad revenue, and even participates in various sports matches. Since 2016, he has earned over eight figures, and his current net worth is $45 million. In January 2022, Forbes reported that he had made $18 million so far from YouTube.

Although Paul's best known as a content creator, that's not his only income today. Logan has had three boxing matches, two with KSI and the latest one with Mayweather. The first bout against KSI in 2018 initially reported that they each earned 30-40 million pounds (34-45 million dollars). However, KSI dismissed this and confessed that he had made over a million.

For their second bout, they got a guaranteed $900,000, and both contenders would later split the revenue with the promoter, Eddie Hearn. For his exhibition match against Mayweather in 2021, Logan earned $10 million.

Outside boxing, Logan Paul also decided to try his hand at professional wrestling, and after a few appearances, eventually signed with WWE in 2022. The contract is reportedly set to last for three years, and will be paid $15 million throughout the deal ($5 million per year).

Sponsors, including HBO, Dunkin' Donuts, Nike, and more, are also why Logan earns a lot. The WWE star also owns a merch brand, Maverick, which made $30-$40 million in its first year. He also partnered with KSI to form PRIME Hydration, where sales reached $10 million in June of this year.

For his social media, it was reported that Paul earns $150,000 per Facebook post and $80,000 per Instagram-sponsored post. The social media star also runs the podcast IMPAULSIVE, which reportedly earned around $11k in October this year.

Logan Paul allegedly suffered a major injury after his recent WWE match

The Maverick has been quite active in his new role in the Stamford-based promotion. So far, he has had three excellent matches, but his latest one didn't end well.

Logan Paul headlined the recently concluded WWE Crown Jewel event alongside Roman Reigns. Although the 27-year-old made incredible efforts, he could not claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and allegedly even suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL.

happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Logan Paul may be out of action for a while due to his injury, but he has undoubtedly impressed fans with his performances in WWE so far.

