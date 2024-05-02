How much loss has The Rock's latest movie suffered? Details on the WWE star's impact on filming and more

The Rock is known for and heralded by many as the epitome of discipline. He had singlehandedly increased the hype of WrestleMania XL with his Final Boss gimmick, resulting in huge viewership numbers and earnings. However, it was reported that Dwayne Johnson was allegedly three hours late to the Philadelphia PLE.

While WWE cleared his name and said he arrived several hours earlier to help with the rehearsal, a new report from Hollywood has pointed fingers at him again. According to The Wrap, The Rock has forced the production cost of his upcoming film, Red One, to soar to $250 million. This is a whopping $50 million increase from the original cost.

Notably, the reason behind this increase is a huge loss caused by repeated delays due to Johnson's tardiness. According to insider information, the report further said that The Rock almost always showed up 7-8 hours late and skipped entire shooting days.

This is a completely different picture of The Rock than his fans have in mind. The report also got information from an insider saying that Dwayne Johnson has behaved unprofessionally on the set of Red One.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom.”

While this news report has shown The Final Boss in a negative light, the production team seems to have Johnson’s back, just like WWE.

What does the Amazon MGM production have to say about The Rock?

Red One is being produced by Amazon MGM in collaboration with The Rock and his company, Seven Bucks Productions. A spokesperson from Amazon MGM spoke about the news of Johnson being chronically late on the set.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season… Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Johnson has been cornered for being late for his projects. His lack of commitment to agreed-upon schedules has also led Dwayne Johnson to develop bad blood with some of his co-stars.

This list includes Vin Diesel from the Fast and the Furious franchise and Ryan Reynolds from Red Notice. However, recently, The Brahma Bull replied to all these accusations, clearing the air from his side.

It will be interesting to see when he returns to the ring and whether Red One will be a fan favorite.

