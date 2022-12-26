How much money did Dwayne Johnson make through his movies in 2022?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid entertainers of the year due to his many business ventures, including his roles in multiple DC movies this year alone.

The Rock has starred in many franchises over the years, namely Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious series, Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji, and Maui in Disney's Moana. Interestingly, the WWE star only appeared in two movies this year, and they're all portraying a DC Comics character.

Dwayne Johnson's first movie of the year was DC League of Super-Pets, where he voiced Superman's dog, Krypto. Alongside The Rock in this film were Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinksi, and more. The animated film earned a worldwide total of $204.5 million at the box office, and Johnson reportedly got a salary of $10 million.

His second film was yet another DC film, but now appearing in the flesh to play the titular character in Black Adam. Currently, the film has a worldwide box office of $391 million. Dwayne's role as the antihero earned him $22.5 million, one of the biggest salaries for a movie role. In total, Dwayne Johnson made around $32.5 million for his movie roles in 2022.

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson's movie success for next year will continue as he is set to star alongside Chris Evans for the Red One, which is set to be released during Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson might have another major role outside of movies next year

It's no secret that The Rock has a lot of business ventures outside of acting. However, one that he hasn't put to use recently is being a WWE Superstar. As it turns out, there's a possibility that might change soon.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Hollywood actor has to decide whether he will be available for WrestleMania 39 before next month's Royal Rumble. He could face his cousin and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns if his schedule is clear.

“Here’s the situation. If Dwayne Johnson is on 'Mania, he’s wrestling Reigns. That is not off the boards at all, nor is it a lock. So there have to be back-up plans put in place. Right now if anyone says that there is a main event locked in for 'Mania, they are dead wrong because nothing is for certain. Basically the idea is Dwayne Johnson has to make up his mind, and most likely a final date would best be just before the Rumble so they could start main event plans at the Rumble show.”

For now, it looks like fans should anticipate seeing the megastar outside the big screen.

