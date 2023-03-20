How old was Trish Stratus when she retired? Guess her age

Trish Stratus retired from full-time wrestling at quite a young age, but she has certainly collected enough accomplishments and went out on top. Fortunately, fans would be able to witness the Hall of Famer in action again.

Trish Stratus was only 30 years old when she retired from WWE in 2006. She cited that her exit was due to her contract and wanting to be more present for her family. Still, she also cited that she was already satisfied with the accomplishments she achieved back then. Some of them include a one-time Hardcore Championship and a seven-time Women's Championship. She also had notable feuds against fellow wrestling legends like Lita and Mickie James.

Stratus defeated Lita on September 17, 2006, at the Unforgiven event in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. She ended her full-time wrestling career after seven years in the business as the Women's Champion. At the age of 37, Trish Stratus was inducted into the 2013 Hall of Fame.

Trish Stratus is currently 47 years old and has since made sporadic appearances in the company. Her last match was in 2019 against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Stratus also took part in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023 and took part in the first-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

Trish Stratus won't let her age get in the way of a WrestleMania moment

The 47-year-old returned to WWE last month and helped Lita and Becky defeat Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Since then, all six women have been feuding with each other.

It didn't take long for a WrestleMania 39 match to be settled. The former Women's Champion is now scheduled for an in-ring return to The Grandest Stage of Them All with The Man and Lita. They are set to take on Damage CTRL composed of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley.

While most fans are happy about Trish's return, The Role Model has vicious plans ahead. In a tweet, Bayley stated that she would put her Hall of Famer rivals on permanent retirement.

"The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom. They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E,"

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between @AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom . They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E 🤭 The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between @AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom. They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E 🤭😏 https://t.co/CtYLgMAOoZ

From what it looks like, the admiration fans have for Trish Stratus didn't age badly. It remains to be seen what the Hall of Famer would do in her bout for the April premium live event.

Poll : 0 votes