Why did Trish Stratus retire at a young age? Reasons for WWE exit revealed

Trish Stratus retired as a full-time wrestler back in 2006 at only 31 years of age. This is relatively young, as fellow female wrestler Asuka made her WWE debut at 34. As it turns out, the reason for the Hall of Famer's absence was mainly personal.

Trish Stratus revealed that her WWE retirement in 2006 was due to a combination of events, highlighting her contract status and simply focusing on her family. While guesting on the Wilde On podcast, Stratus revealed that the expiration of her contract was already approaching at the time.

She noted that her new deal duration increased, which made her consider if that's what she wanted for the next few years. Trish then shared that at the time, her mother got sick, which she took as a sign to be more present for her family. The Hall of Famer added that if she wasn't able to return, she was already content with her achievements.

"Then my mom fell ill, and she was told she had Hodgkin's lymphoma. Simply put, the universe was telling me 'This is your time to walk away and focus on family again.' I wouldn't be there for her or make it to her treatments. She has now recovered, and sometimes there are just indicators that the moment is right. I could not picture that. I never said to myself, 'I'll go back one of these days,' because you knew Ric Flair and other individuals kept coming back, in my opinion, back then. That was my time, my little career bundle, and I was content with it. I was pleased with it."

The 47-year-old's retirement match was at the Unforgiven 2006, where she successfully won the Women's Championship against Lita. She even wrestled in several matches throughout the years and made some special appearances. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. Her most recent match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

Trish Stratus' current age is not preventing her from another WWE return

During a recent episode of WWE RAW, the Hall of Famer returned to assist Lita and Becky Lynch in their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

Trish Stratus' presence resulted in Team Bextreme becoming the new champions. The former mainly set her sights on Bayley, with whom she has also had negative interactions in the past. From the looks of it, The Role Model definitely won't let the Hall of Famer off the hook that easily.

However, it remains to be seen if Trish Stratus will become a regular presence in WWE and will align herself with Lita and The Man, especially now that Damage CTRL has just lost their titles.

