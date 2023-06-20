How old was Umaga at the time of his death? Remembering the WWE Legend

Details surrounding former WWE Superstar Umaga's death should not be taken lightly. The Samoan Bulldozer was a dominant force in his time with the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, this was insufficient to prevent him from passing away at a young age.

Umaga was only 36 years old when he passed away on December 4, 2009. At the time of his death, he was performing on the independent circuit after being released from his WWE contract for the second time.

As reported by Bleacher Report, a combination of heart disease and a mixture of painkillers, muscle relaxers, and anxiety medication led to The Samoan Bulldozer's death. It also stated that his autopsy revealed he had hypertensive cardiovascular disease and a failed liver.

His wife found the wrestling legend unresponsive in their home in Texas. He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, who determined he had a heart attack. Although they could restart his heart, no brain activity showed, and he suffered a second attack.

Umaga's legacy will continue to live on even after his death

The former superstar is also part of the iconic Anoa'i family.

Born Edward Smith Fatu, he is just one of the many names part of the legendary Anoa'i family. Unsurprisingly, in the newer generation, his Samoan family members make sure to continue honoring his memory.

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, is one member of the Anoa'i family who recently began wrestling training. He is currently under Booker T's guidance at Reality of Wrestling. In an Instagram story, he reposted a video of the late wrestler and stated his father lives through him.

Current WWE Superstar and Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa, is also one of the stars actively keeping The Samoan Bulldozer's name alive. He has equipped the Samoan Spike in his arsenal and revealed he was initially hesitant to do so when Triple H pitched it. However, he thought it was the best way to honor the late Samoan.

Reported details regarding Umaga's position in WWE before his untimely death

As mentioned above, the late wrestling legend was not part of the Stamford-based promotion when he passed away. However, some reports indicated plans for a return before his unfortunate death.

According to reports from The Sun, WWE officials confirmed that the late wrestler only needed to pass the screening test to be officially back on the roster. Additional reports noted that he was expected to return at the 2010 Royal Rumble.

WWE @WWE Remembering the legendary Umaga on his birthday. Remembering the legendary Umaga on his birthday. https://t.co/N0INXI6vmf

Despite the Samoan wrestler's death, his legacy and influence will continue through his family members, former opponents, and the younger generation he inspired.

