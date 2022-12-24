Bloodline member shares emotional story of new finisher paying tribute to late WWE legend

WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa has shared some details on why he started using the late Umaga's Samoan Spike finishing move.

The former NXT North American Champion first began using the move on an episode of WWE RAW several weeks ago during his post-match assault on Matt Riddle. The Samoan Bulldozer was his uncle, and The Bloodline member used the spike to pay tribute to him the day after the anniversary of his death.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Solo Sikoa was asked where the idea of him using Umaga's Samoan Spike came from. He was also asked if it's something he will use as a finisher or only a post-match, put-a-guy-out-of-commission move. He stated:

"Both, put him out of commission and as a finisher. It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me," said Sikoa.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Solo Sikoa explains how Triple H approached him about using The Samoan Spike on WWE RAW

The Street Champion joined The Bloodline after WWE Clash at the Castle, where he made his main roster debut. On this week's RAW, he attacked AJ Styles with The Samoan Spike during the latter's match against Sami Zayn.

Solo Sikoa stated that The Game spoke to him about using the move as a tribute to Umaga, and it made him emotional:

"He [Triple H] goes, 'I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?' I was like, 'I don’t know. I kind of want to stay away from it because that’s his thing.' And he was like, 'I know he passed away and yesterday was his anniversary,' which was a Sunday and the next day was Raw. He goes, 'I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him on TV by using the spike.' I was like, 'You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it.' Once he said that I kind of got emotional," said Sikoa.

The Enforcer attacking Matt Riddle was done to write the latter off of WWE TV, as The Original Bro was reportedly suspended for failing a drug test.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes