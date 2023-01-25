How old is WWE Legend John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena’s wife Shay Shariatzadeh has played a vital role in the WWE Superstar’s life. After multiple failed relationships, Cena’s second wife reignited his faith in love and the couple is going strong to this day. There isn’t a massive age difference between the couple as compared to other celebrity couples.

Cena and Shay’s union is a product of love at first sight. Having first met in Canada on the film set of Playing with Fire, the duo took a liking to each other and started dating from 2019 onwards. They officially tied the knot on October 22, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE @JohnCena John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a 2nd time after marrying in attorney's office 21 months ago! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a 2nd time after marrying in attorney's office 21 months ago! 😍❤️#WWE @JohnCena https://t.co/NJg5h3h1YP

In July last year, the couple reportedly renewed their wedding vows in a secret ceremony at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver. The Cenation Leader has spoken little about his personal life, although he did claim Shay Shariatzadeh to be special, back when they first met.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special, (H/T Entertainment Tonight)

Not much is known about the birth date of Shay Shariatzadeh. She was born in 1989 to parents of mixed ethnicity. Her current age is about 33 years. Meanwhile, her husband is 45 years old, having been born on April 23, 1977, to John Cena Sr. and Carol Cena.

What does John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh do for a living?

John Cena’s second wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, was born in Iran but was brought up and raised in Canada. Her mother is a surgeon while her elder brother is a mechanical engineer. Due to the latter, Shay took an interest in engineering and is currently designated in the software industry. She currently works as a Product Manager at Sonatype, having graduated from Vancouver.

Besides being a software engineer, Shay has made multiple red-carpet appearances to fuel her celebrity status. She accompanied Cena to the set of the HBO series Peacemaker and also appeared in the Ellen Show last year. John Cena’s wife is rarely active on social media.

Although married for over two years, Cena and Shay have no kids. The WWE Superstar disclosed more about his situation during an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show. Citing his hectic schedule, John Cena said,

"It's hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. Its (hard) work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love and it's also hard to put in an honest day's work." (H/T Entertainement Online)

Before marrying Shay Shariatzadeh, John was in a six-year relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. The pair broke their engagement in April 2018. A year after the breakup, Nikki started dating her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got married in August 2022.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes