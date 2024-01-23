How did R-Truth attempt to compensate for costing Damian Priest on RAW? Rare footage after the WWE match goes viral

The Judgment Day and R-Truth again had an interesting clash on WWE RAW. While the 52-year-old veteran wrestler was getting along with his new friends last week, he rubbed the group's bad side in the latest edition of the flagship show. However, he attempted to undo the damage immediately.

Damian Priest was scheduled to clash with Drew McIntyre in the main event of RAW this week. During their face-off, R-Truth emerged to give Damian his cut from The Judgment Day's merch, but Priest pushed him away. Drew capitalized on the distraction but failed to get a pin.

Truth appeared again in hopes to get the attention of Damian, but Drew punched him. With the distraction, Priest attacked Drew, but the referee was distracted by Truth. A frustrated Priest tossed Truth out of the ring but ran into a Claymore Kick from the Scottish Warrior, resulting in a defeat.

After the January 22, 2024, episode of WWE RAW went off fair, a dejected Damian Priest cut a sorry figure. However, Truth lifted his spirits by raising his hands as if he won the match. This forced The Judgment Day member to smile a bit, and Truth capitalized on the moment as he uplifted Damian and playfully walked beside the latter.

What else happened with The Judgment Day and R-Truth this week on WWE RAW?

R-Truth got caught in the crossfire between Drew and Damian

The Judgment Day had a busy night on RAW this week. Aside from Damian being in action, Dominic Mysterio locked horns with The Miz. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley also made their presence known.

A backstage segment saw some tension rise within the group. Rhea expressed her disappointment with JD McDonagh and ''Dirty'' Dom for their failure to take out DIY, and the duo apologized to her. MAMI then revealed that she went to Adam Pearce's office to make Finn and Damian vs. DIY for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship official for next week.

However, Priest didn't like that Ripley was deciding matches for him and stated he had to clear his head before walking out. The Women's World Champion then instructed Finn to join Dom later that night against The Miz.

Dominik eventually won his match against The Miz due to the help of Finn and JD. After the match, the trio attacked The A-Lister, but Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa came out to fend off their rivals.

Damian also gave a backstage interview where he was distracted by Truth. However, the Money in the Bank contract holder made it clear to the veteran that he wanted to be left alone, which the latter acknowledged.

Which member of The Judgment Day has a reportedly questionable future in WWE?

Moments before this week's RAW episode, it was reported by Raj Giri that Finn Balor's contract is up after WrestleMania 40, and the company is yet to approach him for a fresh deal.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Judgment Day and R-Truth in the Stamford-based promotion.

