How did recent WWE takeover pinpoint Uncle Howdy's potential return date? Analyzing major breakthrough

The latest WWE teaser has suggested a date for Uncle Howdy's return. The mysterious character played by Bo Dallas appears to be headed for a RAW return, and fans won't have to wait long.

On Thursday, a video was posted on WWE's Twitch channel at 8 PM EST. It was another eerie teaser, although this one indicated that Uncle Howdy or the rumored stable Wyatt 6 would arrive on June 24.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the date written during the teaser while an ominous character was busy writing. The date in question, June 24, is a Monday, hinting a return could occur on WWE RAW in Indianapolis in four weeks.

Fans have eagerly anticipated Uncle Howdy's return since the teasers started after WrestleMania XL. There were suggestions he could appear at this Saturday's WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia.

The latest teaser suggests he's just as excited as fans as he writes during the hijacked Twitch video:

"I can't wait to meet you" and "I will see you all soon."

The character was introduced to fans during Bray Wyatt's second run with the company before his unfortunate passing last year. He aligned with The Eater of the Worlds, but Bo Dallas has been absent since his brother's tragic death on August 24, 2023.

The 33-year-old appeared at the Hall of Fame ceremony in April. He inducted his uncle, Barry Windham, and his father, Mike Rotunda, into the Hall of Fame. The family honored Bray Wyatt with an emotional tribute, and fans in attendance used their phones' flashlights to create fireflies.

Who will be in Uncle Howdy's stable once he returns to WWE?

Uncle Howdy looks set to lead his own faction once he is back on TV, and it could honor Bray Wyatt's vision of a Wyatt Six. This stable was touted as The New Face of Fear when he returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022.

Reports claim Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy will join the group. All four have been absent for a while and appear involved in the mysterious storyline.

Erick Rowan recently rejoined WWE after leaving in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He's yet to appear since re-signing with the company which suggests he might do so as part of the Uncle Howdy story.

The storyline looks to be reaching its conclusion, and fans could have a month left to work out more clues. It will be interesting to see how the potential stable is booked without Bray Wyatt's genius creativity behind it.