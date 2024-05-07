WWE RAW star must assemble his own group to take down debuting Wyatt 6

A Wyatt 6 stable appears to be nearing its debut on WWE TV and could spell trouble for WWE RAW and SmackDown. According to PWInsider, the group is expected to feature Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy. However, one name is missing to make up a six-person stable.

That could be Braun Strowman, who made his long-awaited return last week on WWE RAW (April 29). The Monster of All Monsters came to Jey Uso's rescue after an attack from Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The heavyweight's future regarding his first feud since returning is up in the air, but trouble should be ahead for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Some fans believed the 40-year-old would return as a member of the new Wyatt 6 stable. This group is set to debut soon and consists of at least two superstars with whom he shares history.

This is why Braun Strowman should assemble his own faction to try to stop the new group from wreaking havoc. He holds friendly relations with several members of the Red Brand, and a stable war could commence.

Braun Strowman could turn to familiar faces on WWE RAW in a war with the Wyatt 6

It's still unknown when Wyatt 6 will debut, who they'll be targeting, and whether they'll be a face or heel faction. Dark and mysterious stables work best in villainous ways and could suit a summer stable war.

This is why Braun Strowman needn't look further for inspiration than John Cena and how he dealt with the Nexus. If Wyatt 6 comes for him, Braun can bring an army to take them on, with their rivalry culminating at Summerslam.

The former Wyatt Family member holds a strong bond with Ricochet. The duo were tag team partners until Braun Strowman was sidelined after undergoing neck surgery in June 2023.

Another superstar Strowman could turn to is Jey Uso since he came to his rescue on last week's WWE RAW. Main Event Jey could return the favor if his supposed new ally is targeted by The Wyatt 6.

Alexa Bliss would be an interesting name to throw into the mix, as she's got a ton of history with the Greatest Royal Rumble winner. They were embroiled in a rivalry involving Bray Wyatt and his Fiend persona. The Harley Quinn of WWE also held a long-term rivalry with Nikki Cross.

Other options include Seth Rollins, with whom he previously held the RAW Tag Team Championship. He could also look to bring Curtis Axel back to WWE RAW, as he has previously teamed with Bo Dallas.

Triple H could put his spin on Team WWE vs Team Nexus

The summer of 2010 saw one of the most shocking group debuts in WWE history when Nexus broke onto the scene. The NXT upstarts ripped a RAW ring apart and destroyed the likes of John Cena, Luke Gallows, and even ring announcer Justin Roberts.

It was a promising debut, but the storyline failed to flourish after they were booked to lose at Summerslam 2010. John Cena prevailed despite the young faction needing the victory to make a massive statement.

Triple H could replicate that storyline by debuting Wyatt 6 and having them target Braun Strowman. The WWE RAW star is the perfect first victim due to his strength, and they would be viewed as a force to be reckoned with.

This should lead to a stable war. The factions will square off at Summerslam, but this time, the heels will prevail. Strowman is at a stage in his career where wins and losses are not too detrimental.

Wyatt 6 needs an interesting feud to start their run

Several factions are already on WWE RAW, including the LWO, The Judgment Day, and American Alpha. They are interesting groups, but each has its own stories going on at the moment.

Wyatt 6's debut should begin at the expense of one superstar rather than a group. This will make them more menacing and fearful because the numbers will go against their target.

Braun Strowman should be that target and can spend several episodes of WWE RAW recruiting stablemates. It could lead to massive surprises such as Alexa Bliss' shocking return.

Given the rumored members, it looks likely that the Monster of all Monsters will run into Wyatt 6. A stable rivalry heading into the summer is an opportunity that WWE shouldn't miss for the Bray Wyatt tribute group.