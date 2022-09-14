How did Rikishi help Solo Sikoa to win a championship before coming to WWE?

Solo Sikoa has been making waves recently. He helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. He was rewarded with an official induction into The Bloodline on the following SmackDown and wasted little time proving himself to his family.

Sikoa went toe-to-toe with McIntyre on the blue brand, giving him a good fight. However, his North American Championship win on this week's NXT has everyone talking. He beat the longtime champion, Carmelo Hayes, in an intense match to land another piece of gold for The Bloodline.

However, this isn't the first time Sikoa has won championship gold for his family. The last time he did so, he did it thanks to some help from his father, the great Rikishi. If you want to know how those events went down, we have the answer for you right here.

During Solo Sikoa's time at Future Stars of Wrestling, he won the FSW Nevada State Championship. Rikishi was in attendance when he took on Graves for the title.

The WWE Hall of Famer delivered a Stinkface to Graves' manager as Sikoa ended his opponent's 258-day reign as champion. He held the title for 149 days.

How did Solo Sikoa become NXT North American Champion?

This week, Solo Sikoa wasn't supposed to be in the NXT North American Championship match. However, following Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams' attack on challenger Wes Lee, the newest Bloodline member stepped up and declared he would dethrone Hayes.

Sikoa and Hayes had a great match, with everyone on the edge of their seats. The two traded haymakers and came close to winning the contest multiple times. In the end, however, Karma hit the NXT North American Champion as Sikoa took out Trick Williams, slammed Hayes, and then hit him with a top-rope move to shockingly take the pin, the win, and the NXT North American Championship.

With this win, The Bloodline now holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, in addition to Sikoa's title. Their newest member did them proud, and it seems it'll be only onwards and upwards from here on out.

Edited by Angana Roy