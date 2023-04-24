How did Seth Rollins react when he found out about his match vs Omos at WWE Backlash 2023?

Seth Rollins vs. Omos was one of the match-ups included in WWE Backlash 2023 that got most fans confused with the decision. However, The Visionary only had a simple reaction to the sudden bout.

Rollins and Omos have never competed in a singles match against each other before, nor were they building up a feud prior to the announcement. However, they did share a few backstage moments last year. During John Cena's 20th Anniversary Celebration on RAW, Seth was bragging about his upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. He later came face-to-face with Omos, who was also a participant in that year's MITB match.

Despite having minimal interactions, Seth Rollins vs. Omos was made official on last week's SmackDown. On his Instagram story, Seth simply requested fans in Puerto Rico to sing, referencing his entrance wherein the audience would sing along. On Twitter, Seth Rollins simply reacted by posting a gif of Jim Carrey in the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with the caption "All righty then." From the looks of it, the former Universal Champion has accepted the match.

Aside from Seth Rollins vs. Omos, other matches for Backlash are Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women's title, and a six-man tag team match between Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Which current WWE Superstar hinted at "setting up" Seth Rollins vs. Omos for Backlash 2023?

The Nigerian Giant has competed in major matches in recent times. At this year's WrestleMania event, he had one of his biggest bouts yet against Brock Lesnar. Although the seven-foot-three giant lost the bout, the experience against The Beast was definitely a memorable one. As it turns out, one person is behind getting Omos in all these major matches.

After the Backlash match was announced, the RAW Superstar's manager MVP stated that he was good at his job, which is by setting up massive matches for his equally massive client.

"I am good at my job. I get the GIANT man GIANT matches. 🍻"

It is only a few days away before the Puerto Rico premium live event occurs, which is why fans should expect both stars to meet soon. It would be interesting to see what goes down once they finally go face-to-face against each other.

