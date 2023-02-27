How tall is Hulk Hogan? The WWE legend's real height revealed

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is one of the tallest superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. His massive build, along with a towering structure, gave him a huge advantage against his opponents. Combine that with Hogan's occasional "hulking up," and fans got an entertainment package for the ages.

Age has had a significant impact on the Hulkster's body. Numerous surgeries involving his knees, hips, and abdomen deteriorated his health. Much to the dismay of the Golden Era fans, Hulk Hogan's height has also been affected.

There have been conflicting reports on Hulk Hogan's actual height. Luckily, we have the correct answer. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he was 6 foot 7 inches (201cm) tall when he first started wrestling. He then confirmed to have shrunk three inches and is now 6 foot 4 inches tall (193cm).

This shocking fact was revealed during Hogan's appearance on HDNet’s The Voice Versus. His mother, Ruth Bollea, would often measure him on the wall while he was barefoot. The last check-up on Hulk Hogan's height was after his father's demise.

“One thing that my mother used to love to do was measure people (...) When I first started wrestling, and when I started working out with Hiro Matsuda, she measured me on the wall barefooted and I was six foot seven.” (4:36 - 4:42)

Hulk Hogan then revealed his current height.

"And then my dad passed away a few years later (...) I was having all kinds of problems with my back and I was walking sideways and my mom was 'come over here we want to measure you,' and I was six foot four." (4:48 - 5:01)

The Hulkster's legacy includes six world titles, including a historic 1474-day reign from January 1984 to February 1988. He also created the infamous New World Order alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

Hulk Hogan believes fans will acknowledge him as the greatest wrestler ever in WWE

Besides his various accolades in wrestling, Hogan has headlined WrestleMania eight times. He has given multiple classics alongside past, and present-day legends such as Andre The Giant, Chris Jericho, The Rock, and even Brock Lesnar is part of the list.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hulk Hogan portrayed his belief that he will be viewed as the greatest wrestler ever by many fans.

“10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now, the only thing they [fans] can think of, because they won’t remember what I did, what [Chris] Jericho did or what The Rock did... ‘Oh, he was the greatest wrestler ever.’ Like with Gorgeous George, they just throw it out there, a one-liner to describe something."

The 69-year-old veteran wrestler's penultimate bout was in the TNA Maximum IMPACT Tour in 2012. Teaming with James Storm and Sting, he defeated Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle at the MEN Arena in Manchester, England.

