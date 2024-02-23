How tall is Kevin Owens' son? The WWE star reveals if he could become a wrestler

Kevin Owens is known to be one of the physical-style stars in WWE today, and his gritty character has surely backed this up. However, his intimidating persona fades away once he's with his family, for more than one reason.

Kevin Owens has been married to Karina Lamer since 2007, and they have two children. They have a son named Owen, their firstborn, followed by a daughter named Elodie Leila, their second youngest. Interestingly, his son has been making rounds on social media for towering over his father.

Kevin Owens' son, Owen, is 6 foot 7, 280 lbs, at only 16 years old. As per Alex McCarthy, the WWE star stated that the 16-year-old was interested in wrestling, but not as much as the former champion. However, Owen is interested in training.

Expand Tweet

There have been several father-and-son duos in WWE's history throughout the years; some of them have even wrestled side-by-side, like Rey and Dominik Mysterio. If Owen does decide to pursue a career in the sport, he surely has a good support system and mentor to aid him.

Will Kevin Owens support his children to be WWE Superstars if they want to?

Kevin with his wife, daughter, and son

Each WWE Superstar has a unique origin story and journey to reach their current status,and the former Universal Champion is no exception. While he hopes his children will take a different path, he will be supportive no matter what.

In a past interview with MLive.com, Kevin Owens stated that he doesn't hope for his children to be wrestlers, but they are welcome to do it if they want to as he only wants them to be happy. He then detailed how he had to work at a gas station and finish school to support his journey as a wrestler.

“I don’t hope for it, but if they want to then they’re more than welcome. I have no preference. I just want them to be happy. I always pursued this dream, but for the first 7 years that I was a wrestler, I worked at a gas station part-time. I finished high school but still needed a job to make money to live on. I was lucky enough to have the boss to give me time off I needed to wrestle. I think you can be happy doing whatever you want in life as long as it fulfills you can you get something out of it.”

What is Kevin Owens up to now in WWE?

Kevin Owens will be in action for the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia on February 24, 2024. He will get a chance to have a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, his issues with Logan Paul may not be over.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Kevin and Owen will be the new father-and-son duo to grace the wrestling ring together in the future.