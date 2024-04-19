How did Triple H contribute to Bray Wyatt's WWE main roster debut? Exploring the details

Triple H has helped many WWE Superstars elevate their characters over the years, one such being Bray Wyatt.

In the past, The Game helped fellow stars by sharing the ring with them. However, he also helped them by listening to their ideas and making suggestions that could work for their characters and even help their storylines. For The Eater of Worlds, it was the latter.

Bray Wyatt is considered one of the most creative minds in wrestling history. His journey may not have begun as well as Husky Harris', but it evolved as one of the most memorable characters in 2012 when he formed The Wyatt Family.

He has changed characters through the years, but some things that were always synonymous with him were his eerie nature, rocking chair, and lantern. Interestingly, one of those ideas didn't come from him, but from Triple H.

In the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, Triple H revealed that he was thinking of ideas for The Wyatt's transition from NXT to the main roster, which would be held in larger arenas.

He stated that it was then that the idea of the lantern appeared, which Bray loved. The Eater of Worlds suggested incorporating having the lights go out and a creepy man walks out. The Game added that this was an aspect they collaborated on a fair bit.

How did Triple H describe working with Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt still used the lantern when he transitioned as The Fiend

It might have been difficult for an individual to work with somebody like The Eater of Worlds, as they may have struggled to keep up with Wyatt's ideas and creativity. However, this wasn't the case with The Game.

In a past interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H stated that Bray was one of the most creative people he worked with. Wyatt's mind never stopped being creative and it was like a whirlwind of ideas, but in the most positive way.

The Hall of Famer added that the superstar was "a victim of his own mind and his creativity, and it's just everywhere".

How is Triple H honoring Bray Wyatt after the latter's passing?

In August last year, The Game sadly announced that Bray had passed away at only 36. However, the company is seemingly keeping his legacy alive by introducing the character he was with before his absence from WWE television and eventual passing.

The character is Uncle Howdy and is reportedly played by his real-life brother Bo Dallas. Recently, WWE has been teasing about Howdy's return to television by dropping small hints on weekly shows and playing creepy music during commercials. This was all reminiscent of the time The White Rabbit Project was introduced.

It was interesting to see that even if Bray Wyatt came up with out-of-the-box ideas, The Game had given him the freedom to express himself to be the best creative version of himself that he could have been.

