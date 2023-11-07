How do you win a WarGames Match in WWE? Find out after Team Cody vs. The Judgment Day was confirmed for Survivor Series

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured Adam Pearce announcing WarGames between the babyfaces and heels of the red show. The announcement finally came after RAW’s General Manager had enough of the two sides constantly trying to ambush each other.

However, the multi-team match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 isn’t the typical cage match fans see during Hell in a Cell or the Elimination Chamber. WarGames incorporates some aspects from both and gives a high-profile thriller between two groups.

The match consists of two or three teams, and two rings are placed adjacent to one another while a rectangular cage encompasses both the rings. Each ring has an entrance door for superstars to enter through to become a part of the match.

To win WarGames, one superstar of any team has to successfully knock out, tap out, or get surrendered to by a superstar of the other team. There were no pinfall victories in the initial version of the matches, but the current iteration of the clash allows pinfall victories as well.

Interestingly, superstars enter the ring every 2 minutes from alternate teams, giving one team an advantage with a higher number of superstars.

The match allows fans to witness the greatness of the roster’s top names at the same time! It’s a match that can make or break one side’s future.

The participants of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

As mentioned, Adam Pearce has grown tired of the constant ambushes between the two groups and announced the match at Survivor Series for the teams to battle it out.

As of writing this, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn will take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the two-team battle, other matches confirmed for Survivor Series are The Miz vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here