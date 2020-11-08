Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the most popular star in WWE from the current roster, judging by his run as The Tribal Chief so far.

Many believe that Reigns will hold on to his Universal Championship for a long time, maybe even past WrestleMania 37. Speaking of WrestleMania, there are a lot of rumors floating around regarding potential plans for The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Out of all possible opponents, Big E and The Rock's names have popped up quite a few times. This fantasy booking article will be taking a look at how WWE should build up potential storylines for Reigns against the two aforementioned candidates and an additional third pick, John Cena.

Although Cena vs. Reigns has already happened, there is a huge opportunity to book a WrestleMania feud between the two of them next year. Without any further ado, let's take a look at different ways how WWE could book Roman Reigns' run to WrestleMania 37.

Option #1: Big E vs. Roman Reigns - The underdog story at WWE WrestleMania 37

-WWE Royal Rumble 2021

In the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Big E is among the first ten entrants.

In next year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, why not have Big E survive for a long time as one of the last two or three remaining participants? Most fans are aware of potential plans regarding Big E's future push on WWE SmackDown, which is why everyone will be hoping for him to win the 2021 Royal Rumble, in case he ends up surviving till the very end.

However, at the very last second, Big E must be eliminated to create more conflict because he would have missed a huge opportunity by a very close margin.

In this scenario, the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble Match must challenge the WWE Champion over on RAW so that all focus surrounding the Universal Championship can be shifted to Elimination Chamber.

-WWE Elimination Chamber, 2021

Roman Reigns' potential Universal Championship feuds against Daniel Bryan or Kevin Owens should wrap up before or at Elimination Chamber.

To determine the challenger for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37, it only makes sense for WWE to book an Elimination Chamber Match between six men, including Big E, who could earn a spot in this match based on his impressive performance in the Royal Rumble.

But it shouldn't be a cakewalk for the New Day's powerhouse star by any means. There is a greater conflict if Big E hangs on by the skin of his teeth after entering as one of the two first participants in the Chamber. Unlike Kofi Kingston, Big E manages to win the Elimination Chamber Match, even if he manages to do so with much effort. (Continued in next slide)