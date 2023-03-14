How did WWE RAW tell us about the Night 1 main event at WrestleMania 39? Major clue hidden in plain sight

With barely a month to go for WrestleMania 39, the match card continues to build up with dream matches and titles on the line. Being the main event at WrestleMania is a monumental moment in one's wrestling career. A plethora of names, including Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, have marked the occasion with celebratory wins. Given the magnitude of the match, Cody Rhodes is set to face The Tribal Chief on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, leaving the first night undecided.

Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut in March 2021 and challenged then RAW Women's Champion Asuka to a title match at The Show of Shows. The two collided in an impressive bout and The Eradicator emerged victorious. Since then, Ripley has undergone a drastic transformation and her association with The Judgment Day has enabled her to hone her skills. She won the Royal Rumble match this year and chose to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

To promote WrestleMania goes Hollywood, WWE has been airing a series of clips inspired by popular movies. This week on RAW, a scene from Stranger Things was showcased featuring Rhea Ripley as Eleven, and John Cena as Dr. Brenner with the voiceover. While Ripley's tolerance was being tested, Cena asked her what it was like to be under pressure for main eventing WrestleMania, thus seemingly giving a glimpse into the closing match for Night 1. To express how she felt, she crushed a can with 'Flair' written on it, in a bid to send her WrestleMania 39 opponent a message.

"How does the word 'pressure' make you feel, Rhea? Surprised to hear me? Yeah, well, you shouldn't be surprised that you can't see me. But I can see you, feeling that pressure, huh? Of being the main event at WrestleMania? Is it triggering you tight now, Rhea? You want some, then come get some. " (00:03 - 00:36)

Keeping in line with the theme for WrestleMania 39, over the past month, WWE released parodies of Titanic and Top Gun featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford; and The Miz and Maryse, respectively. The last time WrestleMania had a Hollywood theme was at the 21st edition of the show headlined by Triple H and Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Updated match card for WrestleMania 39

This week, RAW kicked off with Edge going into a fiery rant against Finn Balor, challenging him to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The two have been at loggerheads since the former Universal Champion took over The Rated R Superstar's leadership role of The Judgment Day. Balor even teased bringing back The Demon for their clash.

Brock Lesnar and Omos met face-to-face for the first time ahead of their blockbuster match at The Showcase of Immortals. Another dream match was set in place last week between Austin Theory and John Cena for the United States Championship. The 16-time World Champion initially declined the young star's challenge but gave in when the persistent WWE star did not want to waste an opportunity of a dream match against his idol at The Show of Shows.

Below is the updated match card for WrestleMania 39:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena for the United States Championship Edge vs. Finn Balor Becky Lynch and Lita (c) and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also set to defend his title at WrestleMania 39, however, his contender will be decided this week on SmackDown. Last week, a #1 contender match took place, but Sheamus and Drew McIntyre both emerged winners. Rumors afloat about it potentially turning into a triple-threat match for the IC title.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes