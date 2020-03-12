How WWE should book the entire WrestleMania 36 card

WrestleMania is the WWE's flagship show. The grandest stage of them all is the biggest show in wrestling and draws enormous crowds both in person and at home each year. This year promises to be no different, but with a reasonable amount of time left before the big day, there a still plenty of questions as to the matches that will take place and, of course, who will come out on top. Here is how I would book each match, both pre-show, and main card

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5

Pre-show match 1:

Would Black be a worthy winner?

Competitors: Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder, Doc Gallows, Dolph Ziggler, Drew Gulak, Erick Rowan, Finn Balor, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Johnny Gargano, Kalisto, Karl Anderson, Keith Lee, Lince Dorado, Otis, Ricochet, Riddick Moss, Robert Roode, Rusev, Scott Dawson, Shorty G, Tommaso Ciampa, Tucker & Zack Ryder

Match type: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Reasoning: The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has proven an effective way of establishing new stars and introducing new faces to the main roster as well as ensuring hard-working superstars are given a spot on the WrestleMania card. This year it can serve the same purpose as always.

Build: Aleister Black should continue his run of destruction to establish himself as one of the favorites for the match. Lashley can announce his entry into the event only to be attacked by his former rival Rusev.

Match: The majority of the early eliminations should come from Big Show, Lashley, Lee, and Rusev. As the ring begins to clears, Lee and Big Show should square off before ultimately eliminating each other. Rusev should finally get one over on Lashley and eliminate him from the match as the ring begins to clear only to be eliminated himself by Ciampa. This leaves an NXT-dominated last four of Balor, Black, Ciampa, and Gargano. Gargano can eliminate his long time rival in Ciampa, only to be taken out by a more recent foe in Finn Balor. Finally, Aleister Black can deliver black mass to Balor before eliminating him to win the battle royal.

Winner: Aleister Black, who begins to challenge for championship gold in the weeks that follow.

