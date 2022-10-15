How did WWE Superstar Sami Zayn become a part of The Bloodline?

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's inclusion in WWE's faction The Bloodline has become one of the most entertaining moments of the year. Although he's a member now, his inclusion was a long time in the making and mostly started with competing in matches on behalf of the group.

His first interaction with the stable was during an April 22 episode of SmackDown. Ahead of The Usos Tag Team Championship unification match against RK-Bro, Zayn warned the group that Drew McIntyre seems to be allying with the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

On a later episode of the blue brand, the self-proclaimed Locker Room leader met with Paul Heyman backstage and told him that Shinsuke Nakamura was talking negatively about The Bloodline. Later that night, Zayn defended the faction's honor and won the match. The former Intercontinental Champion continued participating in matches and negotiating backstage but to no avail.

Although The Usos left him during a tag team match in May during an episode of RAW, Zayn continued pairing with the group and even turned down his longtime best friend, Kevin Owens. On the May 27 episode of SmackDown, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions gave him the nickname 'Honorary Uce.'

The former Intercontinental Champion also tried to get a spot in this year's Money in the Bank event. Although he qualified after defeating Nakamura, Theory won the ladder match. He also attempted to challenge for the Intercontinental Title by participating in a fatal five-way qualifying match, but Sheamus emerged victorious.

His relationship with some members of The Bloodline may have been smooth-sailing, but that wasn't the case for Jey Uso. Still, Sami Zayn started to be on the good side of The Tribal Chief after helping him during his feud against Drew McIntyre.

After months of speaking up for the group and appearing alongside them during entrances and press conferences, Sami Zayn was officially named the Honorary Uce by Roman Reigns. Although the rest of the members were happy with the news, even the newest addition, Solo Sikoa, Jey's disdain continued.

Sami Zayn shared how his inclusion in The Bloodline came about

The dominant faction mainly consists of the legendary Anoa'i family, with Paul Heyman acting as their Special Counsel. The Honorary Uce's addition may have been perfect, but that wasn't always the plan.

Sami Zayn shared that the original plans only had him slated to be an ally of the group due to his role as the Locker Room Leader.

"The initial idea wasn't necessarily to join the Bloodline cause I didn't even think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you'll have to be blood, right? But the idea was that, I was calling myself the locker room leader, especially at that time. And of course, Roman Reigns is the Head of The Table. So the idea would've been to have sorta on-screen relationship where I'm checking in with him and he's checking in with me."

Sami Zayn fought against Kofi Kingston on the October 14 edition of SmackDown. The Honorary emerged victorious with a bit of help from Jey Uso. Despite Uso being doubtful of Zayn's loyalty, he made sure to secure victory on behalf of The Bloodline.

