How did WWE Star Seth Rollins find out about his siblings he never knew existed until 2019? 

2019 seemed to be going well for Seth Rollins. He was the Universal Champion, went public about his relationship with Becky Lynch, and learned about the two siblings' existence.

Five years ago, the current World Heavyweight Champion took a DNA test via 23andMe, a genetic testing company, and discovered he had a brother and sister, Brandon and Diandra Lopez. Not much is known about Rollins' father, but he has often talked about his mother, Holly Franklin, who supported him in pursuing wrestling. Seth Rollins (real name Colby Daniel Lopez) got his surname from his stepfather, who he holds in high regard.

The Visionary thanked the biotechnology company for its findings. He even met his siblings and proudly shared his newfound family on social media. There are no details on why he took the initiative on the DNA test, but he seemed pleased with what he learned.

That same year, Rollins and Lynch were spotted getting cozy following WrestleMania. Thus confirming their relationship. They soon became the most talked about WWE couple, and in August 2019, they announced their engagement.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are enjoying life on the road with their daughter

In 2020, Becky Lynch made a surprise announcement about her pregnancy. In December of that year, their daughter Roux was born. The Man and The Visionary tied the knot in June 2021.

Given their schedules as WWE stars and their traveling and weekly shows, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch take their daughter with them on the road. The little one also helps Lynch make posts and videos for social media. The three-year-old was also seen a couple of times on WWE television with Seth Rollins.

The champion enjoys being a girl dad and cited how her birth impacted him to alter his wrestling style to be on the safer side of things. He is also constantly praising and supporting his wife for her in-ring endeavors or otherwise.

Lynch is gearing up to launch her book, 'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl' on March 26.

The Visionary and The Man are both set to compete at WrestleMania 40. Rollins' future at the premium live event was uncertain due to an injury, but he clarified that he was medically cleared just in time for next month.

Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania and team up with Cody Rhodes against The Rock & Roman Reigns on Night One. On the other hand, Becky Lynch is hell-bent on winning the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley.