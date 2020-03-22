5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The race to WrestleMania intensifies starting this week!

The final rivalries and matches could be set in stone during this week's episodes.

The race to WrestleMania intensifies this week

WWE has been doing its level best to give fans some top quality content while working with limited resources and staging shows behind closed doors without a crowd.

While things have been difficult, the company has been doing all that it can to entertain its fans and prove why it is one of the top entertainment companies in the world.

With WrestleMania only a couple of weeks away, there is a lot more the company needs to build more hype for the event. RAW, NXT, and SmackDown will continue emanating from the Performance Center and will continue to build on the storylines and matches that will hopefully make WrestleMania 36 worth the wait.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are both scheduled to show up on RAW this week, while Randy Orton will also respond to Edge’s challenge for a match at The Show of Shows.

NXT will likely hold some matches this week, even though the race to NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay is off for now. SmackDown already has one match announced which will see Drew Dulak take on Shinsuke Nakamura, while a lot more can happen on the show as it builds towards the biggest show.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week just a few days before WrestleMania.

#5 Brock Lesnar attacks his challenger backstage

The Beast needs to down The Scottish Psychopath

Next week’s RAW will be epic in more than one way as not only will the challenger for the WWE Championship appear at the show, but the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar himself will be present at the Performance Center.

A few weeks ago, McIntyre made the biggest statement possible as he Claymore-Kicked ‘The Beast’ not once, not twice, but three times! He then showed how he can dominate monsters by taking down Erick Rowan in a match the following week.

McIntyre now seems like a huge threat to Lesnar, and the WWE Champion must surely be shaken by what hit him a few weeks ago.

With that in mind, WWE must have McIntyre cut a promo before squashing another Superstar on RAW. Afterward, the company must allow Lesnar to attack The Scottish Psychopath backstage and beat him down bad enough to make him seem injured.

This would help WWE get the Champion on the same page as the challenger and make McIntyre’s task seem more difficult than it already seems. It will also allow him to come across as an underdog for the first time, and that would help him if he is booked to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

