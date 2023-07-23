Huge match lined up for The Megastar post-SummerSlam? - 4 ways LA Knight can be booked following WWE SmackDown loss

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was an exciting one. The program aired on FS1 and seemingly gained the most viewers any SmackDown show ever had on that particular channel.

While the company is on fire, some fans were less than thrilled with one part of the show. LA Knight battled Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and Rey Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match where the winner will fight Santos Escobar. Whichever star wins that singles bout will go on to compete for the United States Championship.

Fans were desperate for Knight to win, but The Megastar ultimately failed to do so. Rey Mysterio picked up the win via pinfall instead. While LA wasn't the man pinned, fans erupted with criticism online, upset that their new favorite wrestler didn't get the job done.

Still, there's much for the former Million Dollar Champion to do. His loss was protected, and he wasn't the man pinned, so his credibility wasn't damaged. What might be next for The Megastar going forward?

Below are four ways LA Knight can be booked following his loss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. LA Knight could feud with Sheamus

Sheamus hitting the Brogue Kick

Sheamus is one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE. He's been part of the main roster for nearly 15 years, yet he always finds ways to keep fresh. He's become organically popular with fans due to his work ethic, although changes may be coming based on his most recent bout.

The Celtic Warrior was part of the previously mentioned Fatal 4-Way Match from WWE SmackDown. When he noticed that the fans were solidly behind Knight, he began to toy with them and mess with the crowd a bit. He even spoke out about it on social media.

It isn't clear if Sheamus will turn heel or not, but he could potentially feud with LA Knight moving forward. If the former champion is done with Austin Theory, for now, fighting one of the most popular stars today could be a fun pivot. If Knight can overcome Sheamus, he could then move up to the card.

#3. He could continue to pursue Austin Theory

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most successful young stars WWE has had in quite some time. He's a former Money in the Bank winner and a two-time United States Champion. Austin is currently in his second reign, which has been going on since Survivor Series WarGames last year.

A-Town's Finest is seemingly having issues with the Latino World Order. He tried to bully Rey Mysterio during the legend's match on WWE SmackDown, only to pay for it with an attack from Santos Escobar. He then lost to Escobar later in the night.

While Theory's direction appears to be with the LWO, that could be a misdirection. LA Knight could still feud with Austin in the coming weeks, ultimately becoming the man to dethrone Theory of the coveted United States Championship.

#2. LA Knight could fight the equally cocky Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is one of the most cocky and arrogant superstars in WWE history. He debuted on 205 Live and later became a major force on NXT. He was then drafted to SmackDown earlier this year.

Waller doesn't have a great in-ring track record on WWE SmackDown. He debuted against Edge at Madison Square Garden and lost. He then failed to win his Fatal 4-Way bout last week. Still, he comes out looking good, proving that the company is behind him.

In some ways, Waller and Knight are pretty similar. They're both egotistical and brash. They both also like to run their mouths. Due to their similarities, the two clashing could be quite intriguing. Which cocky star can shut the other one up? Fans would love to find out.

#1. He could challenge Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in all of pro wrestling. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held the Universal Title in particular for nearly three years. He is borderline unbeatable.

The Tribal Chief has an epic bout ahead of him at SummerSlam. He will battle his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. While the bout could go any number of ways, the odds are that Reigns will stand tall in the end.

If The Head Of The Table does win against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, he'll need a new challenger. LA Knight may have lost in his pursuit of the United States Championship to be instead ready to fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Can The Megastar handle the deep waters of the main event with Roman Reigns? Fans may get to find out in a few weeks.

