Hulk Hogan to be confronted by 46-year-old WWE legend at Saturday Night's Main Event? Potential explored

WWE is now gearing up for its January Special Saturday Night Main Event. The card for this special show has already ignited interest among the WWE Universe, as Gunther and Jey Uso are set to collide for the world title. In addition, matches for the Intercontinental Championship, Women's World Title, and more have been announced for the show.

Reports also claim that Hulk Hogan could be involved in this event, although his role has yet to be disclosed. On this week's RAW Netflix show, CM Punk made a major reference to Hulk Hogan when he promised to throw the Hulkster over the top rope if he appeared in the Rumble match, vowing to end Hulkamania once and for all.

This mention by CM Punk has sparked fan speculation about a possible confrontation between Hogan and Punk at SNME. The Hulkster could appear on the show and cut a promo segment, leading to an eventual confrontation with the Second City Saint on January 25, 2025. A segment like this could easily become a major attraction among fans and a highlight of the special event, generating significant post-show buzz.

However, the chances of this confrontation materializing may not be high, as CM Punk's mention of Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW might have been intended to make his promo feel more real and connected to the fans. On the internet, fans often troll Hulk Hogan's involvement in the Stamford-based promotion. So it seems that the Best in the World has picked up on these references to generate buzz for his promo.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at Saturday Night Main Event, where Hulk Hogan may or may not make another WWE appearance.

Hulk Hogan could bring back a massive persona if he appears at WWE SNME

Recently, analyst Roberts gave his opinion on the potential return of Hulk Hogan at WWE Saturday Night Main Event. As the Hulkster's appearance is expected to receive boos and a negative reaction from the crowd, the analyst believes that bringing back Hogan's nWo persona could be the best way to handle it.

A villainous character is often more effective when the crowd reacts negatively to a star. Since Hulkamania is already anticipated to receive such a reaction, reviving his nWo persona seems like a perfect strategy to deal with it.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for January 25, 2025, and whether The Game will be able to manage the adverse crowd reaction Hogan might face upon his appearance.

