"I ain't f**king doing it" - When legendary faction refused to lose to John Cena and partners in WWE

In November 2012, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) made their WWE main roster debuts as The Shield. The trio quickly established themselves as a dominant force in the Stamford-based company.

The Shield had an undefeated streak in six-man tag team matches between December 2012 and May 2013. Although they were supposed to lose their first six-man tag team match in February 2013 at Elimination Chamber against John Cena, Ryback, and Sheamus, Vince McMahon changed the finish after the group refused to lose to the Leader of the Cenation and his partners.

In Moxley's book, MOX, the current AEW star disclosed his reaction to the initial plan for the match.

"If [we] went out there with Cena and took the f**kin' schmootz and got pinned like everybody else, we would then become everybody else. It would kill us. I remember...being in the car with an uneasy feeling in my stomach. ‘I ain't f**king doing it,' I said. 'Whether they fire us or we get Cena'd and killed off...we're dead either way,'" he wrote.

Instead of losing the match at Elimination Chamber 2012, The Shield won after Seth Rollins pinned Ryback.

Two former members of The Shield are still in WWE

After spending nearly eight years in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the WWE Championship, Jon Moxley left for AEW in 2019. Meanwhile, his former teammates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are still active competitors in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Rollins is one of the most successful superstars on the current roster. The 36-year-old is now a four-time world champion. Meanwhile, Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the face of the company.

While The Visionary will go head-to-head against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era



Seth Rollins says the next time we see The Shield will be at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

