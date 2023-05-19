"I love Khloe" - When top WWE star confessed to having a crush on Khloe Kardashian

In 2008, Kim Kardashian hosted WrestleMania 24. The 42-year-old reality show star appeared in a backstage segment with former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy and also announced the attendance for the show.

Over the past few years, several celebrities have competed in the WWE ring, including Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. In an interview with TMZ Sports nearly eight years ago, Natalya expressed that she wanted to step inside the ring to go head-to-head against Kim Kardashian.

"I wanna wrestle Kim Kardashian. She's beautiful. She's my girl," she said. [0:04 - 0:10]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then revealed that she would also want to face Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, disclosing that she has a "girl crush" on the 38-year-old.

"Actually, I would wrestle Khloe Kardashian. I have a girl crush on her. [Who would last longer with you, Khloe or Kim?] I love Khloe," the RAW star added. [0:12 - 0:25]

Twitter went wild after Liv Morgan kissed Natalya midway through a match. Check out the details here.

Natalya had a face-off with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

After spending several years on SmackDown, Natalya recently moved to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 Draft. For two weeks in a row, The Queen of Harts had confrontations with the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Following the latest episode of RAW, Natalya quoted an iconic line from Rocky Balboa to send a message to The Eradicator on social media.

"You're gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you've ever dreamed," the former SmackDown Women's Champion said.

Earlier this month, Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO's Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, WWE has not announced a match for The Eradicator at Night of Champions on May 27.

Nattie @NatbyNature You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— https://t.co/id7yrKzE8t

Natalya wants a championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Check out her comments here.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes