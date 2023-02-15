"I love you" - When Miranda Joan confessed her feelings for Ex-WWE star in a song

Over the past few years, several actors and singers have admitted to having crushes on WWE Superstars, including singer and songwriter Miranda Joan. Growing up, the Canadian had a huge crush on WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson).

A few months ago, Joan confessed her feelings for The Brahma Bull in a song titled "I love you, Dwayne."

"I've been thinking about you. And I wanted you to know. You are my rock. That I've been thinking about you. Dwayne, you are my rock I love you, yeah. You are my rock. Dwayne, I love you, yeah. You are my rock, Dwayne," Joan says in her song.

The Canadian later released a music video for the song. In an interview with V13, she opened up about her project.

"The concept for the video blossomed from the concept of the song, which is a parody love song to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It started as a joke gone rogue between my brother and I while we were separated during lockdown, and no one knows how to run a joke into the ground harder than us. And so the video was born after a couple glasses of wine and a peruse through the cardboard cutouts available of The Rock online. From there, I started to build on an idea around the video that volleyed between shots of myself and the Dwayne cutout and the classic Dwayne ‘90s look, which is what's featured as the album art," she explained.

WWE legend The Rock is now a Hollywood megastar

In 1996, The Rock joined WWE. He spent about eight years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the world title on several occasions. However, he left the company in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Over the past 19 years, The Brahma Bull has become a Hollywood megastar. The 50-year-old is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He recently starred in the movie Black Adam.

