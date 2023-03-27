"I'm very comfortable in my own manhood and s*xuality" - When 8-time WWE Champion admitted to finding Channing Tatum attractive

After a massively successful run in WWE, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar. In 2013, the 50-year-old starred in G.I. Joe: Retaliation alongside several well-known Hollywood actors, including Bruce Willis and Channing Tatum.

Speaking about the movie in an interview with E! News that same year, The Rock revealed that he thought Tatum was a "very s*xy guy."

"I love Channing. We have a great rapport and I love him. He's like a brother to me and he's great. He is, according to some, and one People magazine, the S*xiest Man Alive. And the truth is, and I can say this because I'm very comfortable in my own manhood and s*xuality, he is a very s*xy guy. He's a good-looking guy," he said.

The eight-time WWE Champion also stated that his G.I. Joe: Retaliation co-star has "nice eyes."

Zac Efron enjoyed kissing WWE legend The Rock

In 2017, The Rock starred in another movie, Baywatch, alongside several stars, including Zac Efron. The WWE legend and Efron had to lock lips during one of the scenes.

In an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, Efron opened up about his experience locking lips with The Rock, disclosing that he enjoyed it.

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said. [0:35 - 1:07]

