"I'm not friends with him" - Former WWE Superstar on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock recently opened up about his relationship with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

The World's Most Dangerous Man joined the Stamford-based company in 1997. He spent about two years in the promotion, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship alongside Big Boss Man. The 58-year-old was also crowned King of the Ring in 1998.

In a recent interview with VLAD TV, Shamrock spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon, disclosing that the former Chairman always treated him well.

"Vince was always good to me. I mean even when I went to him and told him I wanted out. You know, obviously some of the things that happened and the way they were using me I wasn't happy with. But I don't know if he was directly involved with that or not but I just, like I said, I treat people the way they treat me and he always treated me well," he said. (1:29 - 1:50)

Despite this, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he and McMahon were not friends.

"I'm not best friends with him, right? But he's never treated me wrong and that's the way it is. I don't have a close relationship with him. I'm not friends with him but he never treated me badly so that's where it stays," Shamrock added. (3:27 - 3:37)

Why did Ken Shamrock leave WWE?

Despite his achievements, Ken Shamrock decided to leave WWE and continue his MMA career in 1999. At the time, The World's Most Dangerous Man felt the Stamford-based company was not using him the way he believed he deserved.

The former Intercontinental Champion also revealed in his interview with VLAD TV that he had trust issues with the promotion during his last days there.

"For me to stay there and just be second fiddle when I could go and do something and be first fiddle, especially with how I was able to draw and bring in crowds, and make more money, I felt like I could do that better in the Mixed Martial Arts world because it came back. So that's when I decided like if they're not going to use me and really put me in anything that's serious then I'm gonna move on. (...) And it was always in the back of my head too that it was different there too because that trust was kinda broken," he explained. [5:04 - 5:43]

